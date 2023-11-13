Hundreds without gas service in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of families in Charleston have been without gas service since Friday, Nov. 10.

Monday morning, crews were out on 6th Avenue from Patrick Street to Stockton Street repairing gas lines.

According to Mountaineer Gas, the problem occurred on Friday when a water leak infiltrated the low-pressure distribution system.

On Monday, the gas company released a statement saying in part, “significant restoration is not expected to begin until all water can be purged from the gas distribution system. It is expected that some customers will be without gas services for several more days.” Mountaineer Gas says crews will go to each and every house and business impacted and restore service once it is safe to do so.

The company says it is working with West Virginia American water and the City of Charleston to help provide shelters and warming stations for all those impacted.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin provided the following statement regarding the utility outages on the West Side:

“Earlier this morning, our team hosted a call with West Virginia American Water and Mountaineer Gas. I have asked both companies for immediate, thorough, and accurate communication to be delivered to our residents and businesses on the west side. Our residents are understandably infuriated about the lack of information that has been provided to them about the restoration of their gas service. “Our Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management connected with Mountaineer Gas late Friday night when we learned about the water/gas issues on the West Side. Throughout the weekend, we worked with our residents, businesses, and the American Red Cross to establish a warming center at Bream Church on Saturday evening. Although we didn’t have anyone using the center, we wanted to provide options for those who may have needed this resource. Today, the North Charleston Community Center, the Martin Luther King, Jr. The Community Center is open for anyone who would like to take a warm shower. Finally, I want to thank our West Side community, and City Council members, especially Larry Moore, for working hand in glove with our residents to provide them with heaters and essentials. “I will continue to keep you posted as we receive any critical information.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.