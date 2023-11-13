NBA veteran stops in Huntington to raise awareness about speech impediments

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - He’s a former All American, National Champion at the University of Kentucky and was the number two pick in the 2012 NBA draft, squaring off against some of the best basketball players in the world. Arguably, though, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s toughest opponent comes off the court.

“I’m a person who stutters, I have been stuttering my whole entire life,” Kidd-Gilchrist said.

Kidd-Gilchrist founded Change & Impact, Inc., an initiative with a mission to improve access to health care and expand services and resources for those who stutter.

He made a stop in our region Monday to connect with youth also experiencing speech impediments.

“Those that feel lonely and just isolated and stuff like that, I am here to kind of help and just be a spotlight on them,” Kidd-Gilchrist said.

Kidd-Gilchrist stopped at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, then made a trip to Marshall University to meet with speech therapists, patients and stuttering specialists

Directors with Hoops Family Children’s Hospital say having such a prominent figure tour their facilities is a slam dunk.

“Any time somebody has a passion for a specific cause, it is so much more meaningful. They’ve been through a lot of treatments and obstacles themselves so they connect on a different level and they bring a whole different aspect to their visit and attention,” said Melanie Akers, director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.

