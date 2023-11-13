Pleasant weather week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The dry fall rolls on this week with only one new mention of rain, that coming on Friday. That accentuates the need to be prudent when doing any controlled burning. Last week Charley Spencer at the Milton District office reported more than 12,000 acres of fires occurred in Central and Southern West Virginia with 15,000 acres at the state level. When asked why so much more acreage burning in our region, Charley noted the terrain is stepper allowing for winds to blow fires downslope faster as well as coal mine seams that are often breeched from underground. In Eastern Kentucky, acreage burned last week exceeded 30,000. Late word from Kentucky Governor Beshear’s office told of a fire fighter who died in Oldham County near Louisville.

The dry pattern will last through Thursday with wall to wall sunshine by day and starry skies at night. Lows near freezing will sponsor frost and highs in the 60s will feel nice( Thursday will be near 60 with Wednesday and Thursday closer to 70.)

By Friday, a front coming in from the west will produce clouds and much-needed rain. Early call is for about as much rain as we saw last Friday (.25″-.5″) with rain likely for high school playoff games. Then chilly, dry and sunshiny weather will follow by the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows near 32. Good travel weather is expected. Looking ahead to next week, dry travel on Monday and perhaps Tuesday (?) will be followed by rain and fog on Wednesday,

