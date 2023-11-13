Reese’s Caramel Big Cups are making a comeback due to popular demand

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”
The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”(The Hershey Company via PR Newswire)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Hershey Company has announced it’s bringing back caramel to its popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The company is introducing Reese’s Caramel Big Cup in regular and king sizes.

Hershey’s discontinued the product in 2006, but a change.org petition that started two years ago urged the company to bring it back.

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”

They can be found in stores starting Friday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to hospital following a shooting incident.
14-year-old teen hurt after shooting
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
One person taken to hospital after shooting incident
Firefighters are battling heavy flames Saturday night.
Homes evacuated after lumber yard fire
Schools Closed Generic
Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School closed Monday
Marshall Men's Soccer Team celebrates after winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
Marshall Men’s Soccer wins Sun Belt Conference Championship Final

Latest News

FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai has...
Hyundai joins Honda and Toyota in raising wages after auto union wins gains in deals with Detroit 3
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at...
At least 4 people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say
FILE - First lady Jill Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Jill Biden will lead new initiative to boost federal government research into women’s health
WSAZ Monday Midday Forecast - Nov 13
Andy's Monday Midday Forecast - Nov 13