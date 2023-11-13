Registered sex offender arrested for failing to register

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A registered sex offender is behind bars for failing to verify his current residence, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Maffin, 48, who was wanted by Franklin County was found following an anonymous tip.

On Nov. 9, deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Nelsonville Police Department responded to a home along Adams Street in Nelsonville

Maffin did not respond to deputies at the door or by phone.

The sheriff’s office says Maffin was eventually located in an upstairs bedroom.

Maffin was convicted of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor in 2012 and received a further three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor 2015

Maffin is a convicted tier III sex offender and was last registered in Franklin County but failed to report for required registration.

