Wayne County School district seeks funding for school consolidation project as deadline looms

Buffalo Elementary School
Buffalo Elementary School(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne County School District is making its last attempt to secure funding awarded by the School Building Authority for a school consolidation project that would close Buffalo Elementary School and move students in a grades K-8 facility.

During the renovations, Wayne County School Superintendent Todd Alexander said, an elementary wing would be added to the existing middle school.

“Buffalo Elementary School, the replacement of that school, is the most critical need, and we want to put the staff and students in a better facility,” Alexander said.

Alexander said Buffalo Elementary School is showing its age with needed upgrades and repairs to the school’s infrastructure.

High construction costs impact funding for school projects

Alexander said the schools have experienced decreased enrollment at both Buffalo Elementary and Elementary Middle since the district began seeking funding several years ago.

The district sought funding from the West Virginia School Building Authority twice, pledging to contribute $1 million in local dollars. The SBA denied the district’s request for funding twice.

Alexander said the district was provided an extension after the SBA did not award funds last year.

Wayne County BOE proposes creating Buffalo K-8 facility

Wayne County operates two PK-8 school facilities in Fort Gay and Crum.

The SBA will announce a decision about which districts are awarded funding in December.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to hospital following a shooting incident.
14-year-old teen hurt after shooting
First responders on scene of a fatal crash on Monday, Nov. 13.
1 dead in crash; road shut down
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
One person taken to hospital after shooting incident
Schools Closed Generic
Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School closed Monday
Firefighters are battling heavy flames Saturday night.
Homes evacuated after lumber yard fire

Latest News

Marshall will play Sunday in 2nd round game.
Herd is #1 seed in upcoming NCAA soccer tournament
WSAZ Monday Midday Forecast - Nov 13
Andy's Monday Midday Forecast - Nov 13
Gas outages for hundreds in Charleston
Hundreds without gas service in Charleston
According to 911 dispatchers the accident happened along Crescent Road.
Kanawha County fatal crash