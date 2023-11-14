Apartment building fire being investigated as suspicious

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters spent Monday evening fighting flames at a three-story brick apartment building in downtown Logan, West Virginia.

According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47 p.m.

When firefighters arrived in the 100 block of Pine Street, they said flames were visible on all three floors of the vacant eight-unit apartment complex.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Logan County Fire Department, the fire is being investigated as suspicious due to the property being vacant with no running utilities.

