Counties make pitches for SBA funding

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The School Building Authority met with several counties on Tuesday.

Cabell County Schools is asking for nearly $17 million for a new Ona Elementary School.

Leadership says the new school would be built on the current site.

According to Cabell County Schools, the current school has poor air quality due to an aged furnace and does not meet ADA requirements.

Officials also say the project would alleviate congestion before and after school.

“We actually have traffic that’s out on Route 60. So, by being able to construct a new facility at the current site, we can better design the parent pick-up and drop-off location, as well as bus loops,” said Cabell County Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe.

The new facility would also have a modern media center for students, officials explained.

Officials from Mason County Schools asked for more than $1.2 million to construct an addition to Roosevelt Elementary.

The plan is to move two classrooms that are currently in the library into the new addition.

Funds would also be used to install an elevator in the two-story building, officials explained to the School Building Authority on Tuesday.

The addition will allow the school to have a media center and stem lab.

Logan County Schools presented their case before the SBA on Tuesday, requesting $3 million for structural repairs at Logan Middle School.

The building is structurally safe, officials say, but there are cracks in the walls that can get worse over time.

Logan Middle School was built in 1997 and is one of the newer facilities in the county.

Logan County Superintendent is hoping that repairs now will prevent a need for a brand-new building later.

“We’re looking at the long-term, that we need to address the structural concerns that exist and address them now as opposed to letting them continue to fester and become worse throughout time,” said Jeff Huffman, Logan County Superintendent.

Jackson County Schools presentation to the SBA asked for $13 million to upgrade Ripley Middle School.

The proposed school upgrades would build a new gymnasium, renovate the current gym into a cafeteria, and create a safer, more noticeable entrance area, officials say.

In the current school layout, officials say students aren’t allowed to talk during lunch unless very quietly due to the classrooms with shorter walls surrounding the cafeteria.

Jackson County Superintendent hopes that this renovation plan can be performed in phases and increase safety and improve the student’s social interaction.

“It’s an open-air plenum, with the cafeteria in the middle and classrooms on the outside. So, the walls do not go to the ceiling,” Will Hosaflook, Jackson County Superintendent said. “You have six or seven rooms around the cafeteria. Therefore, kids can’t talk during lunch because it interrupts the learning environment of all the other classes.

