Dusty Slay: The Nightshift Tour makes stop at Charleston

Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 am
Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 am
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Comedian Dusty Slay is bringing his tour to Charleston, West Virginia.

“The Nightshift Tour” makes a stop at the Charleston Theater, on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Slay has close to half a million Tik Tok followers, four late night appearances, a Comedy Central set, and a Netflix half hour special under his belt.

Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 am..

You can snag one on ticketmaster.com or the Coliseum Box Office.

