Food Fair donates turkeys to local city missions

Food Fair is partnering with some local city missions, offering free turkeys that will be served on the Thanksgiving holiday.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but not everyone will be able to join loved ones around a table filled with food.

That is why the Huntington and Ironton City Missions are providing free meals this Thanksgiving.

Food Fair is partnering with those city missions, offering free turkeys that will be served on the holiday.

The Huntington City Mission received about 50 turkeys for Thanksgiving, while the Ironton City Mission received around 25.

The Huntington City Mission expects to serve around 1,000 meals this Thanksgiving, and the Ironton City Mission expects to serve around 500 meals.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of a fatal crash on Monday, Nov. 13.
Woman dies in crash; name released
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Ashland
Country music festival coming to Ashland, Kentucky
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 dead, 15 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Elementary school closed rest of the week due to water and natural gas issues
Elementary school closed all week due to water and natural gas issues
One person was taken to hospital following a shooting incident.
14-year-old teen hurt after shooting

Latest News

Food Fair donates turkeys to local city missions
Food Fair donates turkeys to local city missions
School money
Counties make pitches for SBA funding
WSAZ Tuesday Midday Forecast - Nov 14
Andy's Tuesday Midday Forecast - Nov 14
Cabell County School requesting funds
Cabell County Schools requesting funds for new school