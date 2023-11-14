Food Fair donates turkeys to local city missions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but not everyone will be able to join loved ones around a table filled with food.

That is why the Huntington and Ironton City Missions are providing free meals this Thanksgiving.

Food Fair is partnering with those city missions, offering free turkeys that will be served on the holiday.

The Huntington City Mission received about 50 turkeys for Thanksgiving, while the Ironton City Mission received around 25.

The Huntington City Mission expects to serve around 1,000 meals this Thanksgiving, and the Ironton City Mission expects to serve around 500 meals.

