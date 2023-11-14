Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip(IGTJackpots via X/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A lucky slots player in Las Vegas recently struck it big.

According to IGT Jackpots, the player was on the Las Vegas Strip when they won big off a $5 bet.

That $5 won the unnamed winner more than $1.3 million.

In a post shared by IGT on X, the unidentified player won a $1,384,491.52 jackpot while playing the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of a fatal crash on Monday, Nov. 13.
Woman dies in crash; name released
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Ashland
Country music festival coming to Ashland, Kentucky
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 dead, 15 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Elementary school closed rest of the week due to water and natural gas issues
Elementary school closed all week due to water and natural gas issues
One person was taken to hospital following a shooting incident.
14-year-old teen hurt after shooting

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | Money for Teacher Scholarships
WSAZ Investigates | Money for Teacher Scholarships
Marshall community gathers to honor the 75 lost in MU plane crash
Marshall community gathers to honor the 75 lost in MU plane crash
Marshall community gathers to honor the 75 lost in MU plane crash
Marshall community gathers to honor the 75 lost in MU plane crash
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Pelosi’s husband apologizes for hammer assault