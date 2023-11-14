Hearing held in Cabell County Schools, libraries and parks case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A legal battle is underway following the Cabell County Board of Education’s decision in August to cut funding through their excess levy for Cabell County libraries and the park system.

The library and park systems have filed a petition against the school district, asking for full funding.

Monday, the parties involved were in court for a hearing. The school district is trying to get the petition dismissed.

A crowd gathered outside the courthouse before the hearing to support the parks and libraries.

“Libraries and parks are community hubs,” Julianne Cooper said. “They serve the entire tri-state community. We get crowds from everywhere.”

No decision came out of the hearing Monday.

Marc Williams, an attorney representing the libraries and parks, says they’re trying to frame this in a way where the judge will decide whether what’s happened with the levy is constitutional.

“Only now when they face financial exigency in their own budget are they deciding they believe it’s unconstitutional,” Williams said as he addressed the judge.

“We think the board, under the levy order, can say times are not as good as they were, we do not have the money to equalize,” Ken Webb, an attorney representing the school district, told the judge.

The levy is planned to be on the ballot in May. Williams says it’s possible the levy may get moved to the general election ballot in November, which would allow more time for this court process to play out before voters have their say.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe has said declining enrollment, a loss of federal COVID-19 funds, and inflation have all led to a financial bind.

There is a law in West Virginia stating the Cabell County Board of Education is required to provide funding to the libraries and park district through the levy. However, school officials say they’ve received legal advice saying that law is unconstitutional, with precedent in a similar case in Kanawha County 10 years ago.

