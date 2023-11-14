Leaf Busters on First Look at Four

By Summer Jewell
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fall leaves are beautiful to look at - until you have to rake them out of your yard.

John Perry and Josh Torres from Leaf Busters stopped by First Look at Four to tell us how they can help.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of a fatal crash on Monday, Nov. 13.
Woman dies in crash; name released
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Ashland
Country music festival coming to Ashland, Kentucky
One person was taken to hospital following a shooting incident.
14-year-old teen hurt after shooting
Elementary school closed rest of the week due to water and natural gas issues
Elementary school closed all week due to water and natural gas issues
Gas outages for hundreds in Charleston
Hundreds without gas service in Charleston

Latest News

According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47...
Apartment building fire being investigated as suspicious
Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind begins their annual fudge sale fundraiser
Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind begins their annual fudge sale fundraiser
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Holidays and hearing loss with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Holidays and hearing loss with Ascent Audiology & Hearing