Oliver Anthony to perform in Pikeville, Huntington

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Country-folk singer-songwriter, Oliver Anthony, will be performing in Pikeville, Kentucky and Huntington, West Virginia in 2024.

The ‘Out of the Woods tour’ will make a stop in Huntington at the Mountain Health Arena on May 3, 2024 and Anthony will hit the stage at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale for both shows Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

Visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office, Mountain Health Arena Box Office or Ticketmaster.com for ticket information.

Country singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony made music history this year by becoming the first artist in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts without previously having a song on the charts. He is also the first living male songwriter to chart 13 songs simultaneously in Billboard’s Top 50 Digital Song Sales.

Oliver Anthony is set to perform at Appalachian Wireless Arena in 2024. (Oliver Anthony Out of the Woods tour)

