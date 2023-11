HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fans of Marshall and WVU now know when their second round matches are in the NCAA soccer tournament. According to the NCAA website, Marshall will play the winner of Calfornia Baptist/San Diego at 1 p.m. from Hoops Family Field. WVU will host the winner of Louisville/Dayton at 2 o’clock.

