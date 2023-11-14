UC’s Dynamic Duo
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After sweeping the MEC soccer titles Sunday, the University of Charleston men’s and women’s soccer team found out their NCAA tournament fate Monday evening.
The U-C men are the second ranked team in the Super Region I behind Franklin Pierce and will take on the winner of Notre Dame (OH) and Queens (NY) on November 16th at 6 p.m.
The Golden Eagles women are the number one seed in the Atlantic Region and have a record of 18-0-3. They will host the winner of Gannon and Mercyhurst.
