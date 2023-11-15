27 arrested in drug trafficking ring between Detroit and Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Twenty-seven people are facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking ring that brought fentanyl and other drugs from Detroit to the Huntington area.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson with the Southern District of West Virginia made that announcement Wednesday, saying the defendants trafficked “large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Huntington area.”

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, “officers have so far seized approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of fentanyl, 26 firearms and $10,500.”

Investigators say the 53-count indictment results from an eight-month investigation involving suspects from Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

Charged in the 53-count federal indictment are: Derrell Cashawn Massey, also known as “Rell” and “Fat Rell,” 33, of Detroit; Talon Aaron McIntosh, also known as “Trey” and “T,” 27, of Detroit; Georgia Alice Jackson, 31, of Huntington; Nehmiah Allen-Griggs, also known as “Newski,” 22, of Dallas, Georgia; Donald James Duty, 51, of Huntington; Tyrone John Thurmond, also known as “T.Y.,” 23, of Detroit; Jashawn William Lawson, also known as “Nitty,” 22, of Detroit; Mario Alonzo Pettway III, also known as “Mike,” 23, of Detroit; Hakeem Rashad Mack, also known as “Paper,” 30, of Detroit; Paul Anthony Rucker, 46, of Nitro; Kayla Dawn Powell, 37, of Hurricane; Vernard Antonio Brown, also known as “Bam,” 32, of Detroit; Tylar Harrison Harless, 25, of Tomahawk, Kentucky; Trevon Eaarle Godfrey, also known as “Trey,” 27, of Detroit; Christopher Anthony O’Dell, 38, of Hurricane; Gary Diaz, also known as “Poppy,” 66, of Nitro; Sharon Teston, aka Angie Marie Cogar, 47, of Nitro; Mark Lawrence Lowe, also known as “Cell,” 22, of Detroit; Shakur Raekwan Joyce, also known as “Cheeta,” 23, of Huntington; Denzil Roger Grant II, 49, of Hurricane; Ladonna Rae Abner, 49, of Nitro; Kyla Smith, also known as “Flaca,” 28, of Huntington; Jerry D. Pemberton, 47, of Ironton, Ohio; Thomas Shane Holland, 53, of Salt Rock; Charles Clinton Cordle, 65, of Ashland, Kentucky; Josie Irene Copley, 58, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; and Walter Alvin Cremeans, 56, of Culloden.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice release, several of the search warrants were executed Wednesday morning, along with arrest warrants.

“Today’s arrests are an example of a combined effort of federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies working together to indict these 27 individuals, who were bringing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl to the Huntington area for an extended period of time, and taking these individuals off the street,” said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle in the release.

“This case reflects the continuing commitment of this office to target the individuals who threaten our communities with these drugs and the violence that accompanies drug trafficking,” Thompson said in the release. “This case also provides the latest example of the exemplary investigative effort and determined teamwork of our many law enforcement partners.”

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. MDENT is composed of the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Nitro Police Department, the St. Albans Police Department and the South Charleston Police Department.

