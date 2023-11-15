Candidates prepare for Ironton Mayoral runoff election

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Voters in Ironton are headed back to the polls next week.

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit got the most votes in his fight for re-election, but he fell short 40% needed to win outright.

The Ironton City Charter requires a runoff election to be held two weeks following the general election between the two candidates receiving the highest numbers of votes in the general election if no candidate receives 40% of the vote in the general election.

Incumbent Sam Cramblit and Amanda Cleary canvassed the community, asking for support from voters on Tuesday.

Both candidates echoed sentiments for improving infrastructure.

Cramblit is hoping to finish the work he started.

“We’ve been addressing and tackling issues that have been looming for decades. Now that we have our city ready for development ... it’s more attractive to others. We’re improving parks. We’re improving attractions to our riverfront and marketing our assets like the Wayne National Forest,” Cramblit said. “We hope with another four years you won’t be able to recognize this place because of all things that are coming.”

Amanda Cleary said her history as a small business owner and expertise in grant-writing will help her succeed in the job.

“I think our city needs code enforcement. So, getting our city back to a place where marketable. We have a chance to develop our recreational economy ... a place to develop our river and Wayne National forest. We have a need for higher paying jobs and infrastructure improvements,” Cleary said.

Cleary said she plans to address the need for higher-paying jobs with a facelift in some areas.

“I think the thing we need to do is market ourselves better. When you drive into the entrance from Coal Grove, that is not physically appealing. So looking at cleaning up some of the dilapidated buildings or the uninhabitable housings, especially in the commercial district, is extremely important,” Cleary said.

The Lawrence County Board of Elections said no mail in absentee voting will be available due to the two-week window between the general and runoff elections imposed by the City’s charter.

Ironton voters can cast their ballots in the 2023 Ironton Mayoral runoff election from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, and from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Lawrence County Board of Elections Office.

If you are unable to make it to the polls on Nov. 20 or Nov. 21 due to disability or physical/health impairment, you’re encouraged to contact the Board of Elections prior to Nov. 21 to make arrangements for casting your vote. The Office’s phone number is 740-532-0444.

Ironton voters will not be voting at their usual polling location where they voted on Election Day. All voting for the 2023 Ironton Mayoral election will take place at the Lawrence County Board of Elections Office located at 1305 S. 3rd St. in Ironton.

