Charleston Mayor requests gas bills have credits applied following major service outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- As of Wednesday morning, 200 customers have had gas service restored after more than 1,000 customers were left without service following a water main break infiltrated the Mountaineer Gas low-pressure distribution system.

On Wednesday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said she hosted a meeting with Mountaineer Gas Company, West Virginia American Water, Kanawha County Schools, American Red Cross, Kanawha County Emergency Management, Charleston Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, Council Members, and the United Way of Central West Virginia.

“We had a productive call to get updates, share information and discuss next steps as restoration of gas service continues,” said Mayor Goodwin.

Officials report an additional 40 customers have gas to their homes, but the gas company has notified a plumber to connect their appliances.

Mayor Goodwin also said Wednesday that Mountaineer Gas Company assured her that residents will see credits on their bills, although residents may not see the credit until a future bill due to the billing cycle.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin went on to say, “Folks who may have concerns regarding their appliances having water in them are advised to wait until Mountaineer Gas and/or the plumbing company contracted by the gas company have evaluated the issue and provided resolution – rather than trying to remedy the issue on their own. While some issues may be able to be fixed at the time of evaluation, some may need more follow-up. Please be patient as the contractor and gas company work through the fix. Likewise, please do not attempt to turn your gas back on – Mountaineer Gas will restore gas to each home. If you are not home, a door hanger will be left for you with contact information and instructions on how to reach the gas company to restore your service.”

Anyone who needs assistance is encouraged to call the United Way at 304.340.3500 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The American Red Cross and Charleston Fire Department will be installing smoke alarms in West Side homes and providing safety information regarding the use of space heaters and alternate heating sources. To request a free smoke alarm installation, please call 1-844-216-8286 and select option 2 or visit HERE.

Officials say showers will continue to be available at North Charleston and MLK, Jr Community Centers from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A mobile shower trailer has been set up behind the Salvation Army and is available from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Families with students at Mary C. Snow Elementary can continue to pick up lunches between 10:30 a.m. and noon at the school through Friday. If you do not have transportation, and need food, please call 211 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The City of Charleston created a web page with resources for those affected by the outage.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.