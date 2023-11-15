Dental tips for the holidays with Simpson Dental

By Summer Jewell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Don’t let the holidays hurt your teeth.

Dr. Christen Simpson from Simpson Dental stopped by First Look at Four with some tips to keep your teeth healthy this holiday season.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
New video shows fiery semi vs. bus crash involving Northeast Ohio students
6 dead, 20 injured in Licking County crash involving Northeast Ohio students
Oliver Anthony to perform in Pikeville, Huntington
Fire damages church, injures firefighter
Fire damages church, injures firefighter
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Latest News

Fire damages church, injures firefighter
Fire damages church, injures firefighter
Crews working to restore natural gas service
‘It’s a very slow process,’ Mountaineer Gas official talks causes, restoral timeline for West Side customers
Wonderful Wednesday, Terrific Thursday
First Warning Forecast
Crews working to restore natural gas service
Crews working to restore natural gas service
People are encouraged to share their ideas on changes they'd like to see at the city's...
Open house held for ideas for Huntington riverfront development