Fatal incident under investigation in Carter County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police confirmed on Wednesday morning it is investigating after two men were found dead on Tuesday evening.

According to KSP, two men were found dead outside of a home on Matthew Lane in the Fultz community of Carter County.

Troopers got a call to provide assistance to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office around 11:20 p.m.

The Carter County Coroner was also on scene.

Further information has not been released.

