Fire damages church, injures firefighter

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fire Tuesday night damaged a church in Hartford and injured a firefighter, Mason County 911 dispatchers said.

The incident was reported at a Methodist church in Hartford, also known as Hartford City. According to a sign above the front entrance, the church dates back to 1856.

Dispatchers say the firefighter suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

New Haven Volunteer Fire Chief Matt Gregg said the fire was contained to the inside of the building and burned inside the basement and roof areas.

The cause is unknown, but the state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, Gregg said.

He confirmed that a firefighter suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Volunteer crews from the New Haven, Mason, and Pomeroy (Ohio) fire departments responded to the scene.

