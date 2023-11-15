Open house held for ideas for Huntington riverfront development

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in Huntington had a chance to share their thoughts Tuesday night about the future development of Harris Riverfront Park and the Guyandotte riverfront.

An open house on the issue was held at Heritage Station.

“It is solely focused on getting input from the general public,” city spokesperson Bryan Chambers said. “We want to hear, you know, what are the ideas they have for the public areas.”

Kenny Boggs is the owner of Adam’s Landing Marina and Schooners Bar & Grille in Guyandotte.

“We need a transient dock at Harris Riverfront so people can come and boat, get off their boat, and come into Pullman Square, come into downtown Huntington,” Boggs said. “That’s one of the things I’d like to see initially.”

Chambers says the input they get will be a central component of their rivefront master plan, which will be the framework for future investment. The consulting firm Stantec is working with the city on this.

“We will view this master plan as a great starting point,” Chambers said.

The master plan on this is expected to be completed early next year.

If you weren’t able to attend the open house, you can still share your feedback here:

