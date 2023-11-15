Substitute teacher facing rape charges in Pike County

Hunter Plymale was arrested Monday.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pike County School District confirmed a man who was arrested Monday and charged with rape, has been a substitute in the district for the last few years.

Hunter Plymale, 25, of Kimper, was taken to the Pike County Detention Center by Kentucky State Police earlier this week, charged with third-degree rape.

According to an arrest citation, the incident happened “on a remote road near Sidney” in June 2022. However, the case and criminal complaint, both under investigation by Kentucky State Police, have not been made public.

Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins said Plymale was a full-time substitute teacher at Belfry last year. He has since been substituting in Millard and Elkhorn City and is not currently a full-time employee of the district.

Though Adkins said he did not know whether the allegations are related to his role, Plymale was fired as a substitute as the investigation into the case continues.

He is expected to appear before the judge for a preliminary hearing next Tuesday.

