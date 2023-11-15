Top 10 Thursday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A wonderful Wednesday included highs hitting the magical 70 degree mark for likely the next to last time. Wall to wall sun and a weak south breeze have aided in the jump in temperatures. With Thursday looking to be a carbon copy of today, once again highs will flirt with 70 amidst the sunshiny skies.

But our warm air luck will come to an end on Friday when clouds and showers “hold” temperatures down in the 60s. After the rain departs the weekend will chill down with highs in the 50s and lows in time dropping down to freezing.

Tonight, skies will be clear, the wind will remain calm and the air will chill back into the 30s (some 20s in rural areas) by dawn. Frost will be common away from town. Thursday makes the grade of a Top 10er with blue skies, tepid breezes and highs near 70. Friday will turn cloudy with afternoon and nighttime rain. Temperatures will hit the 60s before the rain then drop into the 50s when the heavens are weeping.

Behind the rain the weekend will dry out, and chill down as the sun shines. Highs in the 50s and lows below freezing (by Sunday morning). Weekend travel weather will be fine though some damp leaves will be a nuisance in spots. Monday should remain dry by day with rain at night into Tuesday. The rains will exit by Wednesday afternoon and that will pave the way for a dry and chilly Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

