Volunteers read to more than 2,800 students across six counties

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Volunteers will be reading to students to encourage increased reading levels.

United Way of the River Cities is bringing the second annual Read Across the River Cities event, which sees volunteers come to every third grade classroom across six counties. This year, they will be reading the children’s classic “Charlotte’s Web.”

Last year, more than 200 volunteers read to 2,500 students in 124 third-grade classrooms.

This year, Gallia County, Ohio, joins Lawrence County, Ohio, along with Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, and Mason counties in West Virginia as participating counties -- now serving about 2,800 students.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.