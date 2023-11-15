Wonderful Wednesday then Terrific Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Tuesday skyline started bright but ended hazy, even cloudy as a southern storm sent its cloud shield as far north as our region. Oddly the movement of the rain with this system is due east and far away from the WSAZ.com viewing area. In time the cloud shield will roll back up like a carpet and with that comes the return of bright sunshine the next 2 days.

Tonight fair skies implies a varied high cloud cover. Light breezes and the clouds will slightly limit the cooling down tonight though lows near 32 will be realized. Frost will common especially points north where the clouds are more transparent. Wednesday will see the return of blue skies by afternoon with a southwest breeze sending highs into the 60s to near 70.

Thursday will sport wall to wall sunshine with highs near 70 again. Friday clouds will gather and with that comes the likelihood of afternoon and nighttime showers. Those showers will linger thru Friday night before departing by Saturday. The big issue after the rain will be a wind shift to the north which will supply the region with a fresh batch of colder air. Weekend highs will struggle in the 50.

