2-year-old injured after accidental discharge of gun in store; mother charged

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A mother is facing charges after her 2-year-old accidentally discharged her firearm inside Wal-Mart, according to the Waverly Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a gunshot inside the department store around 11:12 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

When officers arrived, a woman was waiting for them and explained that her toddler had taken the firearm from her purse, resulting in the unintentional discharge of the weapon.

The gunshot penetrated the ceiling, causing minor injury to the child’s forehead due to contact with the magazine, according to the police department.

The child was released into the care of a guardian and taken to Urgent Care.

The owner of the gun was arrested and charged with endangering children by Pike County Court.

The Waverly Police Department emphasizes the importance of responsible firearm ownership and storage, especially those with children.

“Incidents like these underscore the need for heightened awareness and safety measures to prevent such accidents from occurring,” the department said in a release.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal incident in Carter County
Fatal incident under investigation in Carter County
27 arrested in drug trafficking ring between Detroit and Huntington
27 indicted in drug trafficking ring between Detroit and Huntington
Lanes blocked following crash on I-64
Fire damages church, injures firefighter
Fire damages church, injures firefighter
Kentucky proposes changes to SNAP benefits
Kentucky proposes changes to SNAP benefits

Latest News

Resources available during natural gas outage
Resources available during natural gas outage
Huntington will have a minor league baseball team again this summer.
The Boys of Summer return to Huntington
Trees to honor military, first responders at W.Va. Capitol; Here’s how to submit a photo
=
Gov. Justice announces return of Big Buck Photo Contest