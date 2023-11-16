Anticipating Friday Rain

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A splendid Thursday came to a close with temperatures in the springy 70s. With the warmth came an enhanced risk of brush fires thanks to humidity levels more typical of the desert. Unfortunately, the winds barely blew, so any smoke or fire spread should be contained by forest fire fighters. The word contained suggests the process of preventing fire to get out of control while awaiting much-needed rains to return. Those rains look to arrive Friday afternoon!

Tonight, since the air is dry a rapid drop in temperature thru the 50s into the 40s will ensue. Increased clouds late tonight should halt the fall in temperature with many areas awakening to readiness near 50.

Friday will start with hazy look before clouds thicken up by noon with rain to follow by afternoon. Highs will make the 60s before rain knocks temperatures back into the 50s. Friday night high school football playoff games will be damp and cooler with a gusty breeze and leftover showers.

Saturday will dry out as the sun returns then lots of sun will bathe the region on Sunday. Weekend highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s will return the region to a typical late November feel.

Monday clouds will increase with a dry day followed by rain at night. Tuesday looks wet and breezy then a chill down will follow Wednesday and Thursday.

