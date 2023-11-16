The Boys of Summer return to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Minor league baseball is back in Huntington as Marshall Athletics announced Thursday afternoon a partnership with the Appalachian League. The games will be played next summer at Jack Cook Field. The first game is set for June 4th, 2024 against the Pulaski River Turtles with a team logo and name to be unveiled at a later date.

“We did a ton of research and wanted what was best for our region, our ballpark and our community,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears. “That made the decision to go with the Appalachian League a no-brainer. With the backing of the MLB and their support, we knew this was best for us all!”

This is the first time a team from Huntington has played in the Appalachian League since 1994, when the Cubs played at St. Cloud Commons.

Brian Graham, Executive Director of the Appalachian League, said “we are thrilled that the Appy League will be returning to Huntington and looking forward to partnering with Marshall University and the rest of the Huntington community on this new team. Marshall’s new baseball facilities will provide players with one of the best summer collegiate experiences in the country and furthers our goal of making the Appy League the destination for elite college players in the summer.”

