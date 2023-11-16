Charleston gas outage update | Service restored to 260 customers; resources available for those impacted

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Thursday morning, 260 customers have had service restored along Charleston’s west side following a major natural gas outage.

Mountaineer Gas Senior Vice President Moses Skaff told WSAZ a water main break forced itself into the gas line, flooding the system, leading to the outage.

WSAZ Investigates | Digging deeper into gas outage cause

Officials say in addition to those 260 customers with restored service, there are nearly 60 customers the gas company has instructed a plumber to connect their appliances.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency and directed the state’s Public Service Commission to initiate an investigation into a natural gas outage affecting Kanawha County, saying the incident would not get swept under the rug and disappear without answers.

“I don’t know how to say this anymore bluntly, then just this - we’ve got to tell the truth,” said Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday. “That’s all there is to it. We had a water main break that blew a part in every way and when it blew a part, it basically blew a hole in the gas line. When it blew a hole in the gas line, we had water in the gas line and gas all over the place for 46 miles.”

“Mountaineer Gas has really stepped up,” said Gov. Justice. “They have done an amazing job. They continue to do an amazing job. They have stepped up and said that they are going to bear the expenses, and this is not their fault. Not as I can see it. And that is why I have asked the PSC to launch an investigation.”

Gas service has been restored to Mary C. Snow Elementary and the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center, officials announced on Friday.

During a press conference held by Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday, Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools, Tom Williams, announced that classes will be held at Mary C. Snow on Friday, Nov. 17.

Williams also announced that preschool students will also be asked to attend school, even though they normally do not on Fridays.

Three-day meal boxes will also be passed out to students between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, Nov. 17.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided, Williams says.

On Tuesday, a seven-day meal box will be handed out to families of Mary C. Snow students from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mountaineer Gas Company has 31 crews on the ground.

Officials say that translates into nearly 200 boots on the ground, including additional safety personnel and contractors to assist with restoration efforts.

The gas company has contracted with 5 local plumbers to restore service to houses.

“Thank you to the American Red Cross and the Charleston Fire Department for their work in the West Side Community yesterday. Together, they served 72 people, installed 62 alarms, made 31 homes safer, and provided helpful safety reminders to our community members. We are truly grateful for everyone’s work in our West Side community. This morning MGC shared with us they are working to get service restored to an additional 250 customers today – barring no unforeseen challenges,” said Charleston Council Member Larry Moore. “The gas company noted this is not a normal restoration for gas service due to water penetrating house lines, which means what may work to restore service to my house may not work for yours. Regardless of the challenges, MGC has committed to working with each customer to ensure service is restored safely.”

RESOURCES AVAILABLE FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY AS OUTAGE IN KANAWHA COUNTY

“The United Way and 211 teams have fielded just over 600 calls, distributed approximately 400 heaters and safety information for proper use, connected folks needing smoke detectors to American Red Cross and the Charleston Fire Department, and have delivered meals and supplies to folks who are unable to get out,” said Margaret O’Neal, United Way of Central West Virginia.

The United Way will continue to field requests for assistance and provide help in our West Side community.

If you or someone needs assistance, call 304.340.3500 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

To report water outages, West Virginia American Water customers can call 1-800-685-8660. This will allow them to get a service order into the system ASAP.

Trash service will continue as normal for West Side residents.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.