Gallia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing non-verbal juvenile with autism

Gallia County Sheriff's Office searching for missing nonverbal juvenile with autism(Gallia County Sheriff's Office)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing non-verbal autistic male six year old juvenile.

This child is missing and left his residence on foot in 1700 block of Keystone Road in Vinton.

The sheriff’s office made the post on their Facebook page.

According to the post, the child is wearing blue jeans, bright green tennis shoes and may be wearing a jacket.

You are asked to call 911 immediately if you see this child.

