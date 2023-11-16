Kentucky teacher arrested at school

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A teacher is facing drug allegations and assault and disorderly conduct charges based on what took place at North Laurel Middle School Wednesday.

The teacher is 43-year-old Melissa Ann Neeley, and she was arrested Wednesday morning at the school. She is accused of four different charges based on what police found and her alleged actions on school grounds.

Neeley is charged with disorderly conduct, having drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs not in their proper container and assault 3rd degree on a police officer.

According to the police citations, this all started from a complaint of drug activity at the school. Police executed a search warrant, and they say they found evidence of drug use both in Neeley’s purse and, in her car, more of the drug that was prescribed to her than she was supposed to have and evidence of drugs being crushed.

Police say, while all of this was being investigated, she did not obey their commands and they had to physically stop her and use force to keep her from going down the hallway to her room.

Neeley was arrested by the Laurel County Public Schools Police and lodged in the local jail. She said she did not want to talk to WKYT about the allegations.

The Laurel County Board of Education released the following statement Thursday:

We understand that parents/guardians have concerns regarding an incident of an employee at North Laurel Middle School on 11/15/2023. There was no threat to student or staff safety during this incident. The employee is currently not working at the school, pending further investigation. The district can release no additional information due to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Laurel County Public Schools takes all reports of alleged personnel misconduct very seriously and follows applicable district policies and procedures when responding to and investigating complaints. The district appreciates the quick action of our Laurel County Schools Police Department.

Laurel County Public Schools works diligently to ensure all students and staff remain safe while in our schools.

