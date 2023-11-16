Resources available for those affected by gas outage in Kanawha County

KANAWHA CO., W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston has released a list of resources available for those impacted by the Mountaineer Gas outage on Charleston’s West Side.

Meals:

CPD & CPAAA will be giving out free BBQ meals from 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16 until supplies are gone at the North Charleston Community Center.

West Virginia Health Right will have meals at their clinic on Charleston’s West Side on a first come first serve basis Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

PAAC is delivering free hot meals to the elderly affected by the outage. Call Tamara Eubanks, PAAC - Program Manager at 304-200-3704 to schedule a food delivery in Charleston.

There will be free soup and sandwiches at the West Virginia Black Pride Foundation’s warming station daily until 9 p.m. during the week of Nov. 13.

Families with students at Mary C. Snow Elementary can pick up lunches at the school from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17.

If you are without transportation and need food, you can call 211 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Showers:

Showers available at the North Charleston and MLK Community Centers from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Showers available at Bream Neighborhood Shop from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. daily.

Laundry:

Any KCS family needing laundry service due to the utility outage can call and schedule a time to use the laundry facility at South Charleston Middle School. Call (304)-348-1918 to schedule an appointment.

Laundry service available at Bream Neighborhood Shop from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. daily.

Lodging:

The Best Western Charleston and the Quality Inn and Suites, located at 1000 and 1010 Washington St, E are offering discounted rates for those impacted by the gas outage. The hotels accept walk-ins and calls. The phone number for Best Western is 304-343-4661. The phone number for Quality Inn is 304-205-0192.

The City of Charleston will continue updating their website with the latest resources available. You can see the full list here.

