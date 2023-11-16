Resources available for those affected by gas outage in Kanawha County

Food distributed to families at Mary C. Snow Elementary.
Food distributed to families at Mary C. Snow Elementary.(WSAZ)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA CO., W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston has released a list of resources available for those impacted by the Mountaineer Gas outage on Charleston’s West Side.

Meals:

  • CPD & CPAAA will be giving out free BBQ meals from 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16 until supplies are gone at the North Charleston Community Center.
  • West Virginia Health Right will have meals at their clinic on Charleston’s West Side on a first come first serve basis Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • PAAC is delivering free hot meals to the elderly affected by the outage. Call Tamara Eubanks, PAAC - Program Manager at 304-200-3704 to schedule a food delivery in Charleston.
  • There will be free soup and sandwiches at the West Virginia Black Pride Foundation’s warming station daily until 9 p.m. during the week of Nov. 13.
  • Families with students at Mary C. Snow Elementary can pick up lunches at the school from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17.
  • If you are without transportation and need food, you can call 211 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Showers:

  • Showers available at the North Charleston and MLK Community Centers from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Showers available at Bream Neighborhood Shop from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. daily.

Laundry:

  • Any KCS family needing laundry service due to the utility outage can call and schedule a time to use the laundry facility at South Charleston Middle School. Call (304)-348-1918 to schedule an appointment.
  • Laundry service available at Bream Neighborhood Shop from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. daily.

Lodging:

  • The Best Western Charleston and the Quality Inn and Suites, located at 1000 and 1010 Washington St, E are offering discounted rates for those impacted by the gas outage. The hotels accept walk-ins and calls. The phone number for Best Western is 304-343-4661. The phone number for Quality Inn is 304-205-0192.

The City of Charleston will continue updating their website with the latest resources available. You can see the full list here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal incident in Carter County
Fatal incident under investigation in Carter County
Lanes blocked following crash on I-64
Fire damages church, injures firefighter
Fire damages church, injures firefighter
27 arrested in drug trafficking ring between Detroit and Huntington
27 indicted in drug trafficking ring between Detroit and Huntington
Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released

Latest News

A missing child in Gallia County has been found.
UPDATE: Missing child in Gallia County found
Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office
Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office
2nd annual Read Across the River Cities with United Way
2nd annual Read Across the River Cities with United Way
Barboursville Police investigating vehicle break-ins
Barboursville Police investigating vehicle break-ins