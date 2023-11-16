Resources available at West Virginia Health Right amid gas outage

As crews work to restore gas to homes on Charleston’s West Side, groups from the state and local levels are coming together to help the community.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As crews work to restore gas to homes on Charleston’s West Side, groups from the state and local levels are coming together to help the community in this time of need.

West Virginia Emergency Management crews on Thursday dropped off a truckload of bottled water to West Virginia Health Right on Central Avenue.

That water is stacked high alongside donations of space heaters from the West Virginia National Guard, along with various other donations from the community like heated blankets and electric cooking supplies.

TAP HERE for other available resources.

