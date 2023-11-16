Trees to honor military, first responders at W.Va. Capitol; Here’s how to submit a photo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice invite all West Virginians to honor members of the United States Military and First Responders by submitting photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during the upcoming holiday season.

This year’s recognition trees will be located in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building, along with a third tree decorated by Gold Star mothers and families to honor their loved ones whose lives were sacrificed while serving our country.

“Cathy and I absolutely cherish this holiday tradition,” Gov. Justice said. “Seeing West Virginians unite to honor our incredible heroes of the United States Military and our First Responders brings so much joy to us. The heartfelt photos on the recognition trees create a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by these amazing individuals. It’s an honor to show off the real stars of West Virginia in our Capitol during the holidays.”

“I am looking forward to seeing your photos of our West Virginia heroes. This is one of my favorite Christmas traditions,” First Lady Cathy Justice said.

All photos, along with the submission form and tag, must be received no later than Tuesday, November 28, 2023.Photos may be submitted via email or mail.

Please submit photocopies. Submitted photos will not be returned.The military recognition form and tag can be downloaded here

The first responder recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.

See submission information is below:

Email: kate.e.morris@wv.gov

Mail:

West Virginia Governor’s Mansion

ATTN: Katie Morris

1716 Kanawha Boulevard East

Charleston, WV 25305

