Amazon pulls several brands of eye drops after FDA warning

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes,...
The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is pulling seven brands of eye drops from its online marketplace after guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA informed the online seller the eyedrops are classified as “new drugs” and have not been approved yet.

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.

Just last month, the FDA also had major retailers remove some over-the-counter eyedrops from their shelves.

Those products were made in a facility where bacteria were found in the production areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person struck by vehicle downtown
2 struck by vehicle downtown
Kentucky proposes changes to SNAP benefits
Kentucky proposes changes to SNAP benefits
27 arrested in drug trafficking ring between Detroit and Huntington
27 indicted in drug trafficking ring between Detroit and Huntington
2-year-old injured after accidental discharge of gun in store; mother charged
A missing child in Gallia County has been found.
UPDATE: Missing child in Gallia County found

Latest News

Bombshells, Burgers & BBQ on First Look at Four
Bombshells, Burgers & BBQ on First Look at Four
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP...
Union workers at Stellantis move closer to approving contract that would end lengthy labor dispute
A hawk crashes through a coffeehouse window in Providence, Rhode Island.
Hawk crashes through coffee shop window
Wreaths Across America at Spring Hill Cemetery
Wreaths Across America at Spring Hill Cemetery
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
UN stops delivery of food and supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination