Bad news for Burrow & Bengals

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Cincinnati Bengals will be without quarterback Joe Burrow for the rest of the season. The team announced Friday afternoon that the Athens, Ohio native suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist during the Thursday night loss to Baltimore. Head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow will likely need surgery to fix his throwing wrist.

Jake Browning is the backup quarterback for the Bengals and their next game is November 26th when they host Pittsburgh.

