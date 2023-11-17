Community members react to Huntington getting new Appalachian League baseball team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sports enthusiasts in the Huntington area will have less distance to travel if they want to take in a baseball game next summer.

On Thursday, Marshall Athletics announced a partnership with the Appalachian League.

A new team will be playing its home games in Marshall University’s new stadium.

Fans in Huntington say they’re looking forward to supporting the team.

“People are traveling now to Charleston to watch baseball,” Proctorville resident James Burcham said. “Instead, you can keep your money in the local town and community and help benefit the businesses.”

“I’m looking forward to being able to go to a game locally and enjoy watching baseball in person,” Huntington resident Troy Bunten said.

The first game is scheduled for June 4 against the Pulaski River Turtles.

This is the first time a Huntington team will have played in the league since 1994, when the Cubs were playing at St. Cloud Commons.

The new team logo and name will be unveiled at a later date. Marshall athletic director Christian Spears hinted fans will get a say in what’s chosen.

“We tested the waters of all the leagues,” Spears said. “I wanted to see what was out there, understand what our options were. There is a revenue opportunity for Marshall, and I want to be mindful of that too. We have to generate revenue.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.