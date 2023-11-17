Crash shuts down I-64 on, off ramps at Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer crash has shut down the westbound on and off ramps on Interstate 64 at Nitro.

The crash happened just after 4 Friday morning.

The Nitro Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters at the scene say this was a tandem tractor trailer, and it was hauling paint on its second trailer.

Nitro firefighters say a Hazmat crew was able to enter the second trailer and found there was no leakage of corrosive materials. The paint that leaked has been contained.

The Nitro Fire Department says the cleanup, as well as the closures of the on and off ramps, are expected to last several hours.

