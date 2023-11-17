Feeding the community; PAAC delivers meals to families in need

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the natural gas outage on Charleston’s West Side still affecting hundreds of people, many can’t cook a hot meal.

The Rev. James Patterson with the Partnership of African American Churches, also known as PAAC, said the outage is taking its toll on the community.

“When you start talking about food and you start talking about heat,” he said. “Those are not creature comforts; those are necessities.”

West Virginia Health Right is serving food to dozens of people at their West Side location, but not everyone can make the journey.

That’s where PAAC driver Charles Ingram is stepping in.

“My job is to deliver meals to those that can’t get out,” he said. “I just want to be a part of the recovery.”

Packing boxes into his truck, Ingram spent Thursday evening taking food to people’s doors.

“The appreciation, the gratitude, it makes you feel good that you’re doing something for your fellow man,” Ingram said.

In total, PAAC said they took meals to 35 people.

Patterson said as long as the outage lasts, PAAC will keep offering their support.

“We’re going to do whatever we can do,” Patterson said. “That’s what we are as an organization and that’s what we are as West Virginians.”

