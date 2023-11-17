Gas service restored for 380 customers; additional crews offering assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – According to the City of Charleston, gas service has now been restored to 380 Mountaineer Gas customers following a massive outage that led to the declaration of a State of Emergency by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

Mountaineer Gas says 90 additional customers are ready for inspection and reconnection.

Mountaineer Gas has brought in three additional crews, bringing the total number of crews working on the westside of Charleston to 34.

According to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, the city is working with the Refuse Department to troubleshoot how trash is collected in the areas affected by the gas outage given the limited access packer trucks have to the area.

“This morning our refuse workers were out at 6 a.m. getting trash collected and moved to centralized areas accessible by our packer trucks,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

“Our community partners continue to be critical to ensuring our West Side neighbors have heaters, blankets, meals, and other necessities, said Mayor Goodwin. “United Way of Central West Virginia and 211 fielded 92 calls, 4 texts, and walk-ins yesterday.”

The United Way will continue to field requests for assistance and provide help in our West Side community. If you or someone needs assistance, call 304.340.3500 and 211to address any needs.

Bream Neighborhood SHOP have also been hard at work distributing blankets, heaters and providing folks a place to grab a hot shower and do laundry.

KRT has also helped transport folks so they can get to one of our community centers to get a hot shower.

The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region continues to work with the Charleston Fire Department to install of free smoke alarms in homes impacted by the gas outage as part of the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative. To date, they have served 87 people.

Anyone who still need smoke alarms can call 304.340.3650.

Additionally, if anyone needs carbon monoxide detectors, they can call United Way of Central West Virginia at 304.340.3500 or 211.

To report water outages, call 1-800-685-8660 so that West Virginia American Water can put a service order into the system.

Mary C. Snow students returned to school on Friday after gas service was restored to the building.

Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools, Tom Williams, announced on Thursday that three-day meal boxes will be passed out to students between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided, Williams says.

On Tuesday, a seven-day meal box will be handed out to families of Mary C. Snow students from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mountaineer Gas is reminding customers of the following:

Customers should not attempt to restore gas services on their own.

Customers should not attempt to use appliances until an MGC employee or contractor has inspected them.

Customers should not buy or order any appliances or parts. Wait until MGC or the plumbing companies working with MGC have evaluated any damages.

Customers having appliances or parts damaged due to the outage will have these repaired or replaced at no cost.

Customers will see credits on their future bills. Some billing cycles have already been processed, so these credits will not be reflected on current bills.

If customers smell natural gas, move to a safe space and call 1-800-834-2070 and 911.

