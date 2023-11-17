Gov. Justice visits Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday visited Charleston’s West Side as Mountaineer Gas Company customers go into their seventh day of being without natural gas and heat.

The governor went to West Virginia Health Right, which has been working around the clock to donate meals, heaters, and other resources to the victims of this outage.

“This is what we should do, this is what we should do. You got people that are hurting and at the end of the day you want to try as hard as you possibly can to run to the fire,” Justice said.

On Wednesday, the governor declared a State of Emergency for the West Side.

The governor’s declaration reads in part: “to the resilient residents of the West Side: we are here with you during this challenging time. We are pulling the rope together and will get through this together.”

That declaration prompted response from the West Virginia National Guard, whose members went to the West Side on Thursday to provide space heaters to West Virginia Health Right.

“We will continue to help them do the door-to-door approach. We also got, we have already purchased things to do the that they can take away and deliver. It’s really about keeping the folks warm and safe. And getting them the food and water that they need as well,” Maj. General Bill Crane with the West Virginia National Guard said.

Assuring everyone that the work will not stop until gas is turned back on.

”If it happens on my watch, we are going to try everything that I have power to be over to be able to do it,” the governor said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.