Judge rules on Cabell County excess levy issue
By Sarah Sager and Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Attorneys representing the Cabell County Public Library System and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District tell WSAZ that a circuit judge has ruled in favor of them receiving funding from a county excess levy.

They made that announcement Friday.

In August, the Cabell County Board of Education voted unanimously to approve funding cuts in their excess levy that will be on the primary ballot this May.

The park district alone said it stood to lose more than half a million dollars of funding due to the Board of Education’s decision.

According to information from the plaintiffs’ attorneys, the court will require the Board of Education “to make equalization payments” to the public library system and the park board and to include them on the 2024 excess levy ballot next May.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys also said Circuit Judge Gregory Howard looked at a similar issue in Kanawha County (Kanawha County Public Library Board v. Board of Education of the County of Kanawha) in 2013 that was ruled on by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Nine “special act counties” were affected by that decision, but it had excluded Cabell County.

“The Supreme Court was aware of Cabell’s special act and chose not to apply its ruling to Cabell’s special act,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys write.

Judge Howard’s ruling is set to be filed on Monday, Nov. 27, according to the plaintiffs’ attorneys.

