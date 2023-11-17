Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School reopens following gas outage

Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary reopened Friday after a natural gas outage last week.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday marks one week of no natural gas service for hundreds of families on Charleston’s West Side, leaving them without heat and hot water.

Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School was also affected, so students had to switch over to remote learning for the week.

Gas was eventually restored a couple of days ago, giving district officials the green light to sent students and teachers back to the classroom before the start of Thanksgiving break.

Maintenance crews with Kanawha County Schools made sure everything is working properly for a safe return.

“My granddaughters happy to be back to school. She says she loves learning and she’s excited to go back to school, and I’m excited that she’s excited,” Kimberly Young said.

