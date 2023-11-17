2 struck downtown by vehicle

Person struck by vehicle downtown
Person struck by vehicle downtown(WSAZ/Willard Ferguson)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on the scene Thursday night of an incident involving two people struck by a vehicle in downtown Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

It was reported at 7:24 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street.

There’s no word at this time about the extent of the victims’ injuries. Both were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, police said.

The roadway was temporarily closed but was expected to open after 8:15 p.m.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department are investigating, and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services crews responded.

Police said the driver was headed east on 5th Avenue when the incident happened. No impairment is suspected.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal incident in Carter County
Fatal incident under investigation in Carter County
27 arrested in drug trafficking ring between Detroit and Huntington
27 indicted in drug trafficking ring between Detroit and Huntington
Lanes blocked following crash on I-64
Fire damages church, injures firefighter
Fire damages church, injures firefighter
Kentucky proposes changes to SNAP benefits
Kentucky proposes changes to SNAP benefits

Latest News

W.Va. Gov. calls out water company in gas outage
W.Va. Gov. calls out water company in gas outage
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice visits Charleston's West Side
Gov. Justice visits Charleston’s West Side
Awaiting Friday rains
First Warning Forecast
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 11-16-23