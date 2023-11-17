2 struck downtown by vehicle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on the scene Thursday night of an incident involving two people struck by a vehicle in downtown Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

It was reported at 7:24 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street.

There’s no word at this time about the extent of the victims’ injuries. Both were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, police said.

The roadway was temporarily closed but was expected to open after 8:15 p.m.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department are investigating, and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services crews responded.

Police said the driver was headed east on 5th Avenue when the incident happened. No impairment is suspected.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.