Resources available for those affected by gas outage in Kanawha County

Food distributed to families at Mary C. Snow Elementary.
Food distributed to families at Mary C. Snow Elementary.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANAWHA CO., W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston has released a list of resources available for those impacted by the Mountaineer Gas outage on Charleston’s West Side.

Meals:

  • PAAC continues its joint effort with WV Health Right to serve meals.  Friday’s menu is rotini pasta, salad, garlic bread, cookie, and a drink from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 519 Central Ave.
  • West Virginia Black Pride Foundation is inviting everyone for free soup and sandwiches at their warming station at 1442 1/2 3rd Avenue.
  • Capital High School Baseball will be giving out bag meals to any West Side resident on Friday, Nov. 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Mary C. Snow Elementary School.
  • Lion of Judah International Ministries is giving away turkey sandwiches, a drink, and chips on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 513 Patrick Street.
  • A More Excellent Way Life Center Church will be hosting a food giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11a.m. until supplies run out. MORE INFO >>> HERE.

Showers:

  • Showers available at the North Charleston and MLK Community Centers from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Showers available at Bream Neighborhood Shop from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. daily.

Comfort kits (toiletries) are available to folks courtesy of the American Red Cross.

Laundry:

  • Any KCS family needing laundry service due to the utility outage can call and schedule a time to use the laundry facility at South Charleston Middle School. Call (304)-348-1918 to schedule an appointment.
  • Laundry service available at Bream Neighborhood Shop from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. daily.

Lodging:

  • M&R Management’s hotels -- the Best Western Charleston and the Quality Inn and Suites, located at 1000 and 1010 Washington St, E are assisting, offering discounted rates to folks who need somewhere to stay. 
  • The rate for 1 night is $89 + tax, 2 nights is $79 + tax, and for 3 or more nights $69 + tax. The hotels accept walk ins and calls.  Complementary breakfast, high speed internet and free parking are included. CONTACT (Best Western) - 304.343.4661 CONTACT (Quality Inn): 304.205.0192 option 2.

If you are unable to get out and need food or other assistance / supplies, please call 304.340.3500 or 211 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The City of Charleston will continue updating their website with the latest resources available. You can see the full list here.

