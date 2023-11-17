Suspected natural gas leak leads to evacuation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are investigating a suspected natural gas leak early Friday morning in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around midnight along Goff Mountain Road.

Dispatchers say the Rodeway Inn was being evacuated as a precaution, and drivers are asked to stay away from that area.

Crews with the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we’re working to get more information.

