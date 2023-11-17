Weekend weather improves for travelers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a third straight 70+ degree day, afternoon showers arrived Friday afternoon cooling the air while wetting roads. Since this rain is coming after a week-long dry spell when grease and grime will have accumulated and during a period of falling leaves, slick spots on roads are a given. Now throw in all the construction zone congestion and narrowness of lanes on our interstates and you have the makings for slower than normal conditions tonight.

Overnight steady rains will be gone but low clouds and mist/fog will linger. Low 40.

Saturday, overcast skies in the morning will erode for some afternoon sunshine. High 52 for high school football games.

Sunday will start frosty then turn sunny. Low 30 high 56. That’s good weather to get those Christmas luminaries out.

Monday is a big travel day. Clouds will increase but it should stay dry. Highs in the 50s. Tuesday turns wet and windy so poor travel weather. Wednesday colder air will blow into town and we could even see the first flurries of the season at night or Thanksgiving morning before the Commode Bowl.

