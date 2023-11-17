West Side resident adapts to new normal amid gas outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “I’m so used to turning the hot water on that I still turn the hot water on” Charleston West Side resident Scottie Robinette said.

Charleston’s West Side is now one week into its gas outage -- forcing residents like Scottie Robinette to adapt to new ways of going about his daily routine.

“Honestly, it’s a day-by-day thing. You really don’t know how to plan for something like this,” he said.

WSAZ first introduced viewers to Scottie on Monday. With an amputated leg, he is disabled -- making his challenges different than others.

Like many, just taking a shower feels like a luxury, but Scottie has an extra challenge: his shower is on the second floor of his home.

“By the time you get it out, then you’ve gotta try and pull it down real easily so I don’t spill it on myself,” he said. ”It’s just hard to get everything to a second floor bathroom even with both legs, much less one without trying to burn yourself.”

Scottie also has to lug a large hot pot from the stove to the sink to wash dishes.

“Just have to be very very careful. I do a couple of those, plus one cold one and one hot one for rinsing” he said.

Even just staying warm in his own home - is something he won’t take for granted again.

“Pillows, blankets, curl up here. Pull the heater close to me at night when I am not rolling around in my wheelchair,” he said.

Scottie now has the added stress of relying on others for daily necessities.

“It changes your pride. To feel less than if you have to rely on someone for getting hot water, if you’re going to someone’s house that’s got a handicapped accessible bathroom just to clean up as a handicapped person,” he said.

